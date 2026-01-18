Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

“As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished,” the statement said.

A production building and a passenger car were also damaged.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Russians strike infrastructure targets inregion

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 17, Russian invaders struck infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.