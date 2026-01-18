Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region
“As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished,” the statement said.
A production building and a passenger car were also damaged.
There were no fatalities or injuries.Read also: Russians strike infrastructure targets in Odesa region
As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 17, Russian invaders struck infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.
