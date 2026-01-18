Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region

Russia Attacks Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region


2026-01-18 03:08:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

“As a result of the attack, a fire broke out, which firefighters promptly extinguished,” the statement said.

A production building and a passenger car were also damaged.

There were no fatalities or injuries.

Read also: Russians strike infrastructure targets in Odesa region

As Ukrinform previously reported, on January 17, Russian invaders struck infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.

MENAFN18012026000193011044ID1110614070



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search