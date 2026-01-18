War Update: 133 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fiercest Fighting In Three Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook, releasing operational information as of 08:00 on Sunday, January 18, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, yesterday the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on Ukrainian positions and settlements, using in particular 239 guided aerial bombs.

The invaders also employed 8,071 kamikaze drones and shelled positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces and settlements 3,845 times, including 40 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems.

Enemy air strikes hit, among others, the settlements of Rohizne in the Sumy region, Dibrova in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Rizdvianka, Zaliznychne, Zelena Dibrova, Dolynka, Odarivka, Zhovta Krucha, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, and Hirke in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian missile forces, aviation, and artillery struck eight Russian military targets: five clusters of personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and one command-and-observation post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Russian forces used eight aerial bombs over the past day and carried out 79 shelling attacks, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks near Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Prylipky, and toward Kruhle and Chuhunivka.

Border guards showed how they stopped Russian assault groups in South Slobozhansky direction

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces carried out six attacks yesterday. Ukraine's Defense Forces repelled assault actions toward Petropavlivka and Kurylivka.

In the Lyman sector, Russian troops attacked seven times, attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses near Myrne, Zarichne, as well as toward Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Drobyshcheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy attack near Sviato-Pokrovske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders did not conduct offensive actions yesterday.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 15 attacks near Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, as well as toward Ivanopillia, Torske, Illinivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 45 enemy assault actions near Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, as well as toward Novopavlivka and Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russian troops attacked six times yesterday in the areas of Vyshneve, Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Sosnivka.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 enemy attacks near Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, toward Dobropillia, Varvarivka, and Zelene.

In the Orikhiv sector, one combat clash occurred near Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian forces made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

Border guards strike three quad bikes, Russian vehicle with drones in Kherson sector

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As Ukrinform reported, over the past day Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated over 800 Russian invaders.

Photo: AFU General Staff