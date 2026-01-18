Environment Minister, IUCN Officials Discuss Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) - Minister of Environment Ayman Suleiman met Wednesday at the ministry headquarters with the regional advisor for West Asia from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), Khaled Marafi, IUCN Deputy Director-General Stewart Maginnis, and the Union's regional office director, Dr. Hany El Shaer.The meeting focused on enhancing cooperation between the Ministry of Environment and IUCN, activating national committees in West Asia, including Jordan's National Committee for Nature Conservation, to support national efforts in protecting biodiversity and promoting environmental sustainability.Both sides emphasized the importance of institutional partnerships, technical knowledge exchange, and capacity building to address environmental challenges and achieve shared environmental goals.