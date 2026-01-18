Foreign Minister Meets Bosnian Counterpart To Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held extensive talks with Bosnia and Herzegovina's Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmedin Konakovi? on ways to strengthen ties and on regional developments.Safadi and Konakovi? agreed on an action plan that translates into practical steps to enhance and expand cooperation in the economic, tourism, educational and other vital sectors.Safadi discussed with Konakovi? the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories. Both ministers discussed upholding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, ensure full adherence to its provisions and facilitate the entry of sufficient and sustainable humanitarian aid into Gaza.Safadi warned of the dangers posed by escalating and illegal Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, noting that such actions risk pushing the situation toward further escalation, undermining de-escalation efforts and jeopardising prospects for achieving peace based on the two-state solution.He emphasised the importance of uniting international efforts to halt these measures.Safadi expressed appreciation for Bosnia and Herzegovina's support for the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state on the basis of the two-state solution, the only path to a just and comprehensive peace.The top diplomats discussed the latest developments in Syria and efforts to support the Syrian government in rebuilding the country on foundations that ensure Syria's unity, security, sovereignty, stability and the safety and rights of its citizens.They agreed to maintain close communication and coordination and stressed the importance of unified international efforts to promote security and stability.