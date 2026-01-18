JCDC Conducts Study To Boost Public Health Performance

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, January 14 (Petra) –Jordanian National Centre for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control (JCDC) conducted a study, themed: "Strengthening National Public Health Institutes for resilient health systems: evidence to inform policy and decision makers in the Eastern Mediterranean region".This step is part of JCDC's efforts to conduct strategic-level research and support evidence-based decision-making.In a statement issued Wednesday, JCDC said the study was prepared by a research team that compiles global and Eastern Mediterranean Region-specific evidence to analyze the current state and performance of National Public Health Institutes (NPHIs).The study outlines a "clear" map of operational challenges and proposes actionable policy options within key areas including governance, legislation and mandate definition.Additionally, the axes covered funding, capacity building and workforce development, monitoring and data management systems, and multi-sectoral coordination, all within the region's broader political and social contexts.According to the study's core message, strengthening NPHIs in the Eastern Mediterranean Region requires a "comprehensive and appropriate" policy approach, which covers "strong" legislation that clearly defines roles and responsibilities and national sustainable funding.This future vision also needs competency-based frameworks for human resource development, as well as "institutionalizing" communication about risks and community engagement, enabling the transition to proactive response to health threats within the One Health approach.