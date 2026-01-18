403
Tourism Revenue Rises By 7.6% In 2025
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, January 14 (Petra) The tourism revenue increased by 15.1% in December 2025, reaching $630 million, compared with a rise of 8.0% to $547.2 million in the same month of 2024.
Preliminary data released by the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) shows that for the full year 2025, tourism revenue grew by 7.6% to $7.790 billion, reversing a 2.3% decline recorded in 2024, when revenues stood at $7.239 billion.
The increase was driven by a 15.3% rise in the number of tourists, according to the data.
The data indicates higher tourism revenue in 2025 from European nationalities (up 39.8%), Asian nationalities (32.7%), American nationalities (18.8%), Arab nationalities (4.0%) and other nationalities (32.6%).
Revenue from Jordanian expatriates remained stable during the year.
Spending on tourism abroad rose by 9.1% in December 2025 to $161.4 million. For the full year, outbound tourism spending increased by 5.8%, reaching $2.048 billion.
