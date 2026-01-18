Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Amman Police Launch Environmental Campaign


2026-01-18 02:57:56
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) – The Amman Capital Region Security Command of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday launched an environmental campaign in public spaces and parks, part of a national plan to crackdown on littering.
The cleaning bid kicked off in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, community police, local council members, administrative governors, youth groups, and relevant agencies.
It included cleaning public areas and distributing "Safe Winter" brochures, an activity that underlines the PSD's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the local community, promoting a culture of environmental conservation, and instilling public safety principles, said the PSD.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110613922



Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search