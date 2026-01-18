Amman Police Launch Environmental Campaign

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) – The Amman Capital Region Security Command of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Wednesday launched an environmental campaign in public spaces and parks, part of a national plan to crackdown on littering.The cleaning bid kicked off in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, community police, local council members, administrative governors, youth groups, and relevant agencies.It included cleaning public areas and distributing "Safe Winter" brochures, an activity that underlines the PSD's commitment to strengthening partnerships with the local community, promoting a culture of environmental conservation, and instilling public safety principles, said the PSD.