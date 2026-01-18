Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNRWA: Displaced Gaza Families Have Difficulty Accessing Clean Water


2026-01-18 02:57:56
Amman, Jan 14 (Petra)


Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned on Wednesday that displaced families in the Gaza Strip are facing significant difficulties in accessing clean drinking water.
In overcrowded shelters, many rely entirely on water delivered by the agency in trucks, and are forced to ration every drop for drinking, cooking, and personal hygiene, the agency said in a statement on its official website.
The refugee agency said access to water remains crucial for survival in Gaza.

Jordan News Agency

