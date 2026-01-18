Jordan, Syria Discuss Judicial Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Director General of the Jordanian Judicial Institute, Judge Nashat Akhras, on Tuesday discussed with Syrian Minister of Justice Mazhar Al-Wais ways to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two countries.Akhras welcomed the Syrian minister and an accompanying delegation at a meeting, attended by Minister of Justice Bassam Talhouni, to review ways of expanding institutional partnerships in judicial training and exchanging legal expertise to advance the justice system and improve judicial performance.He highlighted the Jordanian Judicial Institute as a leading regional and Arab institution.During their visit to the institute, Akhras gave a briefing on its mission and strategic goals, noting its regional role in preparing and qualifying judges and public prosecutors in line with world-class standards and practices.The visit also included sessions by senior Jordanian judges and officials on key judicial files, including the modus operandi of the Technical Office at the Court of Cassation, community-based sanctions, handling cybercrimes, and the judicial inspection system.The Syrian visit is part of efforts to enhance Jordanian-Syrian relations and underscore the need to expand judicial cooperation and the exchange of expertise, in support of justice, the rule of law, and institutional modernization efforts in the two countries.