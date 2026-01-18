Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan, Lebanon Hold 8Th Joint Higher Committee Meeting In Beirut


2026-01-18 02:57:31
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Beirut, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan arrived in Beirut on Wednesday on an official working visit to co-chair with Lebanon Prime Minister, Nawaf Salam, the eighth session of the Jordanian–Lebanese Joint Higher Committee, slated Wednesday evening.
During the visit, Hassan will meet senior Lebanese officials to discuss prospects for enhancing cooperation across various sectors.
Hassan was received upon arrival at Rafic Hariri International Airport by Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Jordan's Ambassador to Lebanon, Walid Hadid.
Preparatory meetings of the Joint Higher Committee began on Tuesday, co-chaired by Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yarub Qudah and Lebanon's Minister of Economy and Trade, Amer Bisat.

Jordan News Agency

