Senate Head, US Ambassador Talk Relations, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ammn, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez welcomed US Ambassador to Jordan Jim Holtsnider on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, as well as current regional developments and issues of mutual concern.During the meeting, which was attended by Jordanian-American Parliamentary Friendship Committee Chair, Assistant Senate President Suhair Al-Ali, Fayez stressed the strategic Jordanian-US partnership, underscoring the need to further develop political, economic, and investment relations in the service of the two countries' interests.He valued US aid to Jordan, urging increased support to help the Kingdom address economic challenges imposed by regional conflicts, pursue its stabilizing role, and host Syrian and other refugees.The meeting also touched on efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, where the Senate Head urged Israel to fully implement the Gaza ceasefire and US President Donald Trump's plan, which was approved by all parties and widely backed internationally.He urged mediators to press Israel to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement and allow humanitarian aid into the Strip.Fayez also spoke about Jordan's position on other regional issues, noting His Majesty King Abdullah II's reiteration that a two-state solution, based on international legitimacy resolutions on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, is the only path towards restoring regional security and stability.He asserted that Jordan rejects any solution to the Palestinian issue that undermines the Kingdom's national constants, and any infringement of the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, or attempts to alter the legal and historical status quo in the city.In a separate meeting, the Jordanian-American Parliamentary Friendship Committee discussed with the US ambassador a range of issues of mutual interest, including regional developments and prospects to bolster bilateral relations in various fields.Al-Ali said Jordan-US relations are longstanding, spanning 77 years, noting a memorandum of understanding on the strategic partnership for the 2023–2029 period, under which annual aid will reach $1.45 billion, in addition to $200 million in extra assistance.She spoke of the importance of aid for Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision and financing vital sectors, such as water, information technology, and major development projects.