Dr. Taghreed Odeh Named Chief Of Royal Institute For Inter-Faith Studies

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) – His Royal Highness Prince Hassan bin Talal, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Royal Institute For Inter-Faith Studies (RIIFS), has appointed Dr. Taghreed Odeh as the institute's Director, effective from the beginning of this year.The decision follows acceptance of the resignation of the previous Director, Dr. Renee Hattar, at her request, to pursue further academic activities.On academic credentials, Dr. Odeh holds a PhD in Diplomacy and International Relations and a Master's degree in Human Rights and Human Development.Throughout her career, Dr. Odeh has already held key leadership and advisory positions in governmental and non-profit organizations and institutions, and has received the Excellence in Performance Award from the World Council for International Programs.Established in 1994 under patronage of His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, the institute is a non-governmental, non-profit organization that serves as a hub for multidisciplinary studies on interfaith dialogue, aimed to solidify diversity values and promote social cohesion and peace at both the regional and global levels.