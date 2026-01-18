ASE 'Slightly' Down On Lower Services, Industrial Shares

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Trading on Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) on Wednesday totaled JD11.9 million, with 4.8 million shares exchanged through 3,360 transactions.The general share price index fell 0.1 percent to 3,552 points, compared with previous session.Indexes of the services and industrial sectors declined 0.42 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively, while the financial sector index rose 0.10 percent.Of the 100 companies traded, 29 recorded gains in their share prices, while 36 firms closed lower, compared with their previous performance.

