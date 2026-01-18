King Receives Ireland FM

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan 14 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday received Ireland Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, and Minister for Defense Helen McEntee.The meeting, held at Al Husseiniya Palace and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered the longstanding relations between Jordan and Ireland, as well as ways to enhance cooperation across various sectors, in service of mutual interests and towards achieving stability in the region.His Majesty expressed Jordan's readiness to bolster cooperation through the strategic and comprehensive partnership with the European Union, highlighting the importance of building on the outcomes of the first Jordan-European Union Summit held in Amman last week.The meeting also covered regional and international developments, with the King stressing the need for all parties to commit to implementing the agreement to end the war in Gaza, and warning of the danger of escalations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.His Majesty also commended Ireland's support for the just and legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Ireland's Ambassador to Jordan Marianne Bolger attended the meeting.