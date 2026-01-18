Rainfall Boosts Seasonal Totals Across Kingdom, Says Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department Raed Khattab said rainfall recorded across the Kingdom since the onset of the fifth weather depression on Monday evening through 9 a.m. Wednesday has raised cumulative rainfall for the current rainy season to between 1 percent and 32 percent of the overall seasonal average.In a statement issued by the department, Khattab said the highest rainfall totals were recorded in the central and northern regions, as well as parts of the southwestern areas. He noted that the University of Jordan weather station in Amman registered the highest amount during the depression, recording 73 millimeters, equivalent to 14 percent of its overall seasonal average.He said the Salt weather station recorded 69.9 millimeters, also 14 percent of its seasonal average, followed by the Ras Munif station in Ajloun, which recorded 63.7 millimeters, representing 11 percent of its seasonal average. The Al Hussein Gardens monitoring station in the capital recorded 63 millimeters, or 13 percent of its seasonal average.In the southwestern regions, the al-Rabba monitoring station in Karak recorded the highest rainfall, totaling 46.8 millimeters, equivalent to 14 percent of its seasonal average. The Queen Alia International Airport monitoring station recorded the highest proportion of its seasonal average achieved, reaching 32 percent, with total rainfall of 47.3 millimeters.Khattab said the Zarqa monitoring station has reached its full seasonal average earlier than stations in the southern Jordan Valley, describing this as a significant climatic indicator for this time of year. He added that the central and eastern regions are also approaching their seasonal averages, having reached about 91 percent of their annual average to date.He explained that climate data adopted by the Jordan Meteorological Department show that rainfall intensity during the current winter season, measured by both total precipitation and the number of rainy days, is the highest recorded for the same period since the 2012–2013 winter season. He recalled that during that season, the Suweileh monitoring station recorded its highest 24-hour rainfall on record at 150 millimeters on January 7, 2013.