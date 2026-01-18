Senate President Meets Egyptian, Azerbaijani Ambassadors, Discusses Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Senate President Faisal Fayez on Wednesday met separately with Ambassador of Egypt Khaled Abyad and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to the Kingdom Shahin Abdullayev.During the meetings, Fayez discussed with each ambassador bilateral relations between Jordan and their respective countries, ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, and mechanisms to advance joint coordination, particularly in the economic sphere, alongside a review of current regional developments.Fayez said Jordan remains committed to strengthening relations with both Egypt and Azerbaijan and to maintaining coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest. He stressed the importance of expanding economic cooperation and activating existing bilateral agreements in various sectors.He also reviewed regional developments, underscoring Jordan's firm positions, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, on the need to achieve security and stability in the region.Fayez stressed the need for the international community to take effective measures to compel the Israeli occupation to fully implement all provisions of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and to ensure the sustained and adequate entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.For their part, the two ambassadors commended Jordan's role, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, in supporting peace efforts and promoting security and stability in the region. They also praised His Majesty's continued efforts to enhance the humanitarian response to Gaza.The ambassadors expressed their countries' pride in their relations with Jordan and their keenness to further develop cooperation in various fields. They highlighted the importance of strengthening economic and investment partnerships, increasing trade exchange, and activating bilateral agreements in a manner that serves the interests of the peoples of the countries involved.