Industry And Trade Ministry Received 1,425 Complaints Last Year-Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) – The Consumer Protection Directorate (CPD) of Ministry of Industry and Trade and Supply received 1,425 complaints last year, of which 1,238 cases were resolved, reflecting "efficiency" of the procedures and the speed of response to consumer complaints.In a statement to 'Petra" Wednesday, the ministry's spokesperson, Yanal Barmawi, said it continued efforts in 2025 to protect consumer rights and enhance confidence in the domestic markets by developing monitoring and awareness mechanisms and "effectively" addressing citizens' complaints.In 2025, he noted the directorate issued 79 notices for violating service providers, in accordance with the provisions of the Consumer Protection Law and related regulations.Regarding the mandatory car warranties platform, he announced a total of 25,700 vehicles were covered by the warranty and registered at the directorate, which strengthen protection of consumer rights in this vital sector.Additionally, he stated the directorate conducted 40 workshops and awareness campaigns on consumers and the business sector, aimed to raise awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities and promote a culture of consumer protection.These efforts are part of the ministry's commitment to providing a "fair and secure" market environment and achieving a balance between the rights of consumers and providers of goods and services, he pointed out.