Senate Begins Reviewing Audit Bureau's 2024 Report

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- The Senate's Financial and Economic Committee, chaired by Senator Rajai Muasher, on Wednesday began discussing the Audit Bureau's 2024 report.In presence of the bureau's president Radi Hamadin, Muasher said the session aims to review the report's key observations, stressing the importance of the complementary oversight role assumed by the Senate and the bureau.Committee members commended the bureau's efforts in preparing the report and following up on observations.To ensure smooth follow up, the committee decided to form a subcommittee to continue deliberations for this purpose.Hamadin reviewed the bureau's performance and achievements, as well as the key observations and violations contained in the report, praising the joint "effective" partnership with the committee.Hamadin said the report serves as a "practical" tool for decision-makers to enhance efficiency of public spending and strengthen good governance, transparency, and accountability.Hamadin added that the report's observations were "prioritized," in accordance with relative importance to facilitate rectifying action with the relevant entities under established procedures.