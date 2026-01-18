JCI Launches 'Quality' Services To Support Jordan's Exports

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) –Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) launched the "Export Challenges" service, aimed at supporting Jordan's industrial establishments in overcoming obstacles that may impede export operations.This initiative is part of the chamber's ongoing efforts to advance the Kingdom's industrial sector and enhance its capacity to access foreign markets.According to a JCI statement issued on Wednesday, the service focuses on studying and analyzing the challenges and difficulties facing exporters and working to find "feasible and appropriate" solutions for them.This effort contributes to turning export challenges into "real" growth opportunities and enhances export-related sustainability and expansion in foreign markets.The chamber also inaugurated another new service for export auditing and aims to conduct a "comprehensive" technical assessment of the export readiness of industrial establishments from various aspects, mainly administrative, marketing, logistical, and manufacturing areas, in accordance with the best international practices.This service, which is implemented through a field visit by a specialized team, seeks to identify strengths and weaknesses of industrial entities and guide them in developing c"lear and actionable" export plans.Following the auditing process, businesses receive a detailed analytical report on their export performance level, addressing several key areas, including technical certification requirements, product packaging, and technological standards.On their overall goals, the JCI noted these services reflect its "commitment" to empower the Jordanian industrial sector, enhance its export efficiency, and strengthen its contribution to national economic growth.