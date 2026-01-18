Jordan, Ireland Discuss Ties, Region

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday welcomed Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defense Helen McEntee, for talks on prospects of cementing relations, and regional developments.The ministers stressed the strong Jordanian–Irish friendship and a shared commitment to expanding cooperation across key sectors, including trade, investment, education, tourism and defense, within the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union (EU).They reviewed the outcomes of the Jordan–EU Summit Amman hosted on Jan. 8, 2026, stressing the need to build on its outcome to further consolidate the comprehensive strategic partnership between Jordan and the EU.Safadi highlighted the importance of the first Jordan–EU Investment Conference, scheduled to be hosted by the Kingdom next April, noting its positive impact on the Jordanian economy and Jordan–EU ties.The talks also covered regional developments, including the situation in Gaza, with the ministers urging concerted efforts to ensure adherence to a ceasefire agreement and its full implementation, and ensure the immediate delivery of sufficient and sustained aid to the Strip.They underscored the need for collective action to achieve a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution.The ministers also tackled the situation in the occupied West Bank, where Safadi warned against the dangers of unilateral and illegal Israeli actions and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. Such measures, they said would further escalate tensions and undermine efforts at stabilization and prospects of achieving a just peace based on the two-state solution, as the only path to comprehensive peace and regional security.Safadi and McEntee stressed the importance of supporting the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and enabling it to live up to its mandate.He commended Ireland's consistent positions in support of the Palestinian people's right to freedom and statehood on the basis of the two-state solution, in line with international law and relevant UN resolutions.The ministers also reviewed developments in Syria, with Safadi reiterating Jordan's support of the Syrian government's reconstruction efforts and endeavors to ensure the country's unity, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity and the safety of its people.The ministers agreed to continue cooperation across various fields and maintain coordination on issues of mutual interest and regional developments.