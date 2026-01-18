Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan Petroleum Refinery Fills 781,162 Gas Cylinders During Weather Depression


2026-01-18 02:56:40
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- The Jordan Petroleum Refinery successfully filled 781,162 gas cylinders across its Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa stations during the recent weather depression, ensuring steady supply for households and businesses from Sunday through Tuesday.
The company reported that around 200,000 cylinders are expected to be filled, Wednesday, to meet ongoing demand.

MENAFN18012026000117011021ID1110613882



Jordan News Agency

