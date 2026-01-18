Jordan Petroleum Refinery Fills 781,162 Gas Cylinders During Weather Depression

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- The Jordan Petroleum Refinery successfully filled 781,162 gas cylinders across its Amman, Irbid, and Zarqa stations during the recent weather depression, ensuring steady supply for households and businesses from Sunday through Tuesday.The company reported that around 200,000 cylinders are expected to be filled, Wednesday, to meet ongoing demand.

