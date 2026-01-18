Jordan Valley Authority Reports Dams Operating Efficiently, Water Storage Rises

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Secretary General of the Jordan Valley Authority Hisham Hayseh said Wednesday that all water facilities are operating efficiently and effectively and have accumulated promising quantities of water.His remarks came during an inspection tour of the Mujib, Zarqa Ma'in, and Wala dams in Madaba Governorate, conducted as part of periodic field monitoring to assess the technical condition, operational readiness, and safety of water facilities.Hayseh said technical and operational teams are managing all facilities and dams with a high degree of professionalism and responsibility, in line with approved technical procedures for monitoring, operation, and periodic maintenance. He added that safety measures are being fully implemented to ensure the efficiency of dams and their ability to safely accommodate inflowing water volumes in accordance with approved engineering standards.He noted that recent weather conditions contributed to the storage of promising water quantities, totaling about 25 million cubic meters, concentrated mainly in the King Talal and Wala dams.Hayseh commended the efforts of technical and engineering staff across all sites, highlighting their role in maintaining the safety and operational efficiency of water facilities.