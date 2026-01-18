Public Works Ministry Handles 46 Reports Amid Weather Depression

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Ministry of Public Works and Housing teams have been actively responding to the impact of recent weather conditions across the Kingdom, addressing 46 major reports along with several routine incidents since Monday.Spokesperson Omar Muharameh said the main challenges included water accumulation on roads and underpasses, mud and soil slides, falling rocks, and displaced traffic signs, especially along the Desert Highway. Teams worked immediately on-site to ensure public safety and keep traffic moving.The Capital Works Directorate handled flooding in key areas such as Airport Road, Qastal and Al-Manshiyah underpasses, and around Ain Al-Basha and Middle East University, temporarily closing some spots for safety. Meanwhile, directorates in Zarqa, Madaba, and Irbid carried out extensive operations to clear drains, repair flood damage, and fix road hazards, including urgent pothole repairs in Zarqa.Northern directorates, including Ramtha, Mafraq, Jerash, and Balqa, addressed scattered water accumulation and drainage issues, while Ajloun reported no significant incidents. Southern governorates Karak, Tafila, Ma'an, and Aqaba focused on fallen traffic signs, minor landslides, and localized flooding on roads and bridges.Muharameh emphasized that all necessary measures are underway, with ministry teams conducting round-the-clock inspections and supporting municipalities outside their direct jurisdiction to maintain road safety.