Early Land Plowing Enhances Rainwater Absorption

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Jan. 14 (Petra) -- Early plowing of orchards ahead of the recent rain system helped maximize water absorption, reduce runoff, stabilize the soil, and recharge groundwater, said Qais Abu Amira, Director of the Salt Agriculture Directorate.Speaking to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), he added that the rainfall will support summer and field crops, as well as rain-fed agriculture. Salt recorded 321 millimeters of rainfall, equivalent to about 62 percent of the city's annual average so far.Abu Amira noted that Balqa Governorate is home to large areas of forests, woodlands, and olive groves, with approximately 110,000 dunums planted with olives. The rainfall is a promising sign for this year's agricultural season, especially following several years of below-average precipitation.He also highlighted that the recent drop in temperatures helps limit harmful pests and insects in trees, reducing crop damage and lowering farmers' reliance on pesticides.