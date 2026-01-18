21-Karat Gold Price Hits JD 93.9 In Local Market

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 14 (Petra) --The selling price of a gram of 21-karat gold, the most popular among consumers in the local market, rose to JD 93.9 at jewelry shops on Wednesday, while the purchase price stood at JD 90.2.According to a bulletin issued by the General Association for Owners of Jewelry and Goldsmith Shops, the selling prices per gram for 24-karat, 18-karat, and 14-karat gold were JD 107.4, JD 83.5, and JD 63.4, respectively.