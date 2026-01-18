403
IAEA secures local ceasefire for Zaporizhzhia plant repairs
(MENAFN) The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the establishment of a localized ceasefire to allow repairs on the final backup power line supplying the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).
According to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, both Russia and Ukraine agreed to the temporary halt in hostilities, permitting technicians from Ukraine’s power grid operator, Ukrenergo, to begin work on the damaged 330 kV line “in the coming days.” The agency noted that with this line disconnected, the ZNPP relies entirely on its only functioning 750 kV main power line. An IAEA team has left Vienna to observe the repair work directly at the site.
“The IAEA continues to work closely with both sides to ensure nuclear safety at the ZNPP and to prevent a nuclear accident during the conflict. This temporary ceasefire, the fourth we have negotiated, demonstrates the indispensable role that we continue to play,” Grossi stated.
The IAEA also highlighted that a similar power line had been disconnected last week at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after damage to a key electrical substation caused by “military activity.” The statement emphasized that “Following damage to the substation, the Chornobyl NPP site continued to receive off-site power from other lines, with the disruption illustrating the essential role substations play in ensuring the continuous supply of electricity required to operate key safety systems.”
The agency added that the Zaporizhzhia incident is among several power disruptions affecting Ukraine’s nuclear facilities this week. One of the country’s three operating nuclear plants was forced to temporarily lower its power output last weekend due to reported damage to electrical infrastructure.
