Happy Patel Film Vs Rahu Ketu Box Office Day 2: Who Won The Saturday Collection Battle? Check Here

Three Hindi comedy films released together on Friday and opened weakly at the box office. However, collections improved on day two, with Pulkit Samrat–Varun Sharma's Rahu Ketu outperforming Vir Das–Aamir Khan's Happy Patel film.

The spy action-comedy 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos', starring Vir Das, collected about ₹1.50 crore on its second day. The film had earned ₹1.25 crore on its first day, showing a 20% growth in earnings.

This comedy starring Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma earned just ₹1 crore on day one but saw 60% growth on day two, making ₹1.60 crore. It not only grew more than 'Happy Patel' but also earned more on the second day.

The action-adventure comedy 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' also released on Jan 16. It earned just ₹10 lakh on day one but saw 60% growth on day two, collecting ₹16 lakh.

After two days, the total collection for 'Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos' is ₹2.75 crore. 'Rahu Ketu' stands at ₹2.60 crore, and 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' has earned ₹26 lakh in two days.

All three comedy films are turning out to be box office disasters. It seems tough for them to even make back half their cost. 'Happy Patel', 'Rahu Ketu', and 'One Two Cha Cha Cha' had budgets of ₹25-40 crore, ₹20-25 crore, and ₹7-8 crore, respectively.