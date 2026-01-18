Lucknow Weather LATEST Update: City Braces For Chilly Sunday With Partly Sunny Skies

Get the detailed Lucknow weather forecast for January 18. Expect a cold day with temperaturs from 11-21°C and very unhealthy air. See sunrise/sunset times and plan ahead.

Lucknow will see partly sunny conditions on Sunday, January 18, with cold weather continuing through the day. Air quality is expected to remain very unhealthy, so outdoor activities may feel uncomfortable. Plan your day accordingly.

Max temperature: 21°C

Min temperature: 11°C

The maximum temperature is likely to reach around 21°C, while the minimum will stay near 11°C. Early morning and late evening hours will feel noticeably cold across the city.

The real feel temperature is expected to be close to 23°C. Even so, the lingering cold and poor air quality will keep the overall weather feeling cool.

On January 18, the sun will rise at about 6:56 am and set around 5:37 pm, giving Lucknow slightly over ten and a half hours of daylight.

Winds from the northwest will be light, blowing at around 4 km/h. This gentle breeze will have little relief from the cold, particularly during the morning hours.