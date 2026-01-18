Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Dense Fog Likely To Return Today, IMD Issues Fresh Alert

Dense fog may once again affect Delhi on January 18, 2026, raising concerns over visibility and cold conditions. Here's the complete weather update, including temperature trends, fog impact, and the latest alerts issued by IMD today.

On Jan 18, 2026, the cold and fog will be very noticeable in Delhi-NCR. Mornings will feel extra chilly with a hazy sky, slowing down the start of the day in many areas.

Moderate to dense fog is expected in Delhi in the morning, which could seriously reduce visibility. Drivers need to be extra careful. Flights and trains might be delayed due to the fog.

Light to moderate cold winds will blow from the northwest at 5-10 km/h. No rain is expected, but the dry weather will make the cold feel more biting. The max temp could be 21-23°C.

The cold and fog can worsen breathing problems, especially for kids and the elderly. It's a good idea to wear warm clothes and a mask outside. Pollution can get trapped by the fog.

A slight temperature rise might be seen on Jan 19-20, but morning fog will persist. The cold is expected to return after Jan 21. The Met Dept says fog will continue all week.