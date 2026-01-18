Kolkata Latest Weather Update: Will Winter Return To Bengal Or Will Temperatures Rise Again? Check Here

As Magh begins, questions rise over whether winter will return or temperatures will climb in West Bengal. Here's what the weather department predicts for Sunday, along with detailed updates and visuals in our photo gallery.

The cold spell will continue for a few more days with stable night temperatures. The intense winter feel ends this week. The weather will change from Sunday, with temperatures rising by 3 degrees Celsius between Monday and Wednesday, as per the weather department.

Max and min temperatures are below normal due to cold north-westerly winds. This cold spell will last until Sunday. Dense morning fog is expected in several districts until Monday, with visibility potentially dropping to 50 meters in some areas.

Western districts of South Bengal will see 7-10°C, while Kolkata will be around 12-13°C. Light to moderate fog will intensify until Monday in several districts. Weekend morning fog is also likely in Kolkata. North Bengal has a dense fog warning.

Kolkata's max temp is 23.8°C and min is 13.1°C, both below normal. Temps will rise from this afternoon. The cold spell lasts until Monday. Winter will fade after Jan 31. A 3°C rise is expected from Monday to Wednesday. Night temps will be stable until Sunday.

The minimum temperature will rise over the next three days, upsetting winter lovers. The weather office cites multiple western disturbances for this change. One arrived Thursday, another is due Monday. Meanwhile, a cyclonic circulation is active off the Kerala coast. Fog has increased in South Bengal.

North Bengal's temperature has also risen recently, along with increased fog. A dense fog alert is active for several districts, with visibility possibly dropping to 50 meters. The weather office forecasts a temperature rise of up to 3 degrees from Sunday in the northern districts.