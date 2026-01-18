The Raja Saab Box Office Day 9: Prabhas's Film Struggles, Earns Less Than Half Budget

The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas and made at a whopping ₹300 crore, struggles at the box office. Nine days in, it hasn't even earned half, with Telugu attendance so-so and Hindi version flopping.

On Saturday, Jan 17, 2026, The Raja Saab's total Telugu occupancy was 29.01%. Morning shows were at 21.77%, afternoon at 36.24%. The film didn't do well in the South.

On Saturday, Jan 17, 2026, The Raja Saab's total Hindi occupancy was just 7.12%. Morning shows were 5.26%, afternoon 8.97%. Bollywood's Dhurandhar, on its 44th day, hurt its earnings.

After Baahubali's success, Prabhas is struggling in the Hindi belt. His Telugu films aren't even breaking even. On day 9, The Raja Saab made just ₹1.69 crore, a tiny sum for a weekend.

The Raja Saab's opening and first weekend earnings: Day 0 [Thursday] ₹ 9.15 Cr, Day 1 [1st Friday] ₹ 53.75 Cr, Day 2 [1st Saturday] ₹ 26 Cr, Day 3 [1st Sunday] ₹ 19.1 Cr.

Earnings from the first work week: Day 4: ₹6.6 Cr, Day 5: ₹4.8 Cr, Day 6: ₹5.35 Cr, Day 7: ₹5.5 Cr. Week 1 Total: ₹130.25 Cr. Day 8: ₹3.5 Cr, Day 9: ₹1.69 Cr. Grand Total: ₹135.44 Cr.

About this film: The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory. It stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar.