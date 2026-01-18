Jammu & Kashmir Weather Update Today: Will Snow Spread From Hills To The Valleys?

Jammu & Kashmir is experiencing a cold and cloudy winter day on January 18, with light snowfall in higher areas and chilly temperatures across the region, keeping plains mostly dry.

Jammu & Kashmir wakes up to a cold and mostly cloudy day on January 18. While plains remain dry, the winter chill continues across the region. Residents can expect crisp mornings and cold evenings, making it essential to bundle up, especially when venturing outdoors in valleys and towns.

Higher altitude regions like Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Kupwara have experienced light snowfall, keeping the winter spirit alive. Snow coverage is patchy and mostly confined to hills and mountain passes, while lower plains remain free of snow. Travelers should check road conditions in these snow‐prone areas before heading out.

Temperatures remain very cold, especially in hill regions where readings are well below zero. Daytime highs in valleys stay low, offering only mild relief from the chill. The weather is typical for January, with residents advised to wear warm clothing and protect themselves from frost during early mornings and late evenings.

Authorities advise caution for travelers heading to mountain passes or highlands due to slippery roads and potential snowfall. While plains are currently dry, a wetter spell is expected soon, bringing rain and snow later in the week. Staying updated with local forecasts and road conditions is strongly recommended.