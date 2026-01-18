Dhurandhar Box Office Day 44: Ranveer Singh's Film Still Dominates Screens, Scores Big On Weekend

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, continues to dominate screens on Day 44, attracting large audiences and earning big over the weekend. The film remains a top performer, proving its strong box office appeal.

Bollywood industry monitors reported occupancy levels across India for day 44. Morning shows saw about 11.71%, afternoons 24.84%, and evenings 23.77% seats filled. Night screenings didn't see major attendance. These numbers show that even though the hype has died down, the film is still drawing audiences to theaters more than six weeks after its wide release.

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R. Madhavan, earned about ₹1.75 crore on its 43rd day (Friday), showing a typical drop for a long-running film.

The Hindi spy action thriller Dhurandhar, released on Dec 5, 2025, continued its steady run into its seventh week, performing well on its 44th day, per early trade estimates.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 44

The film collected about ₹1.98 crore on Saturday, bringing its total India box office collection to around ₹820.33 crore since its release. Trade tracker Sacnilk provided these early figures as of Saturday afternoon.

The sixth-week domestic box office collection was about ₹26.35 crore, less than half of the previous week's business, as daily collections have slowed down compared to earlier weeks.