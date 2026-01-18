Omar Abdullah On BMC Polls: BJP Must Fulfil Hopes Of Mumbai Residents

Omar Abdullah on BJP's Responsibility

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that the BJP has a big responsibility to fulfil the hopes of the residents of Mumbai city after achieving success in the BMC elections. "Elections have been held after a long time, and in every election, someone wins, and someone loses. Those who have achieved success and got the maximum number of seats are from the BJP. It is their responsibility to ensure they fulfil the hopes of the residents of Mumbai...

People like us haven't been in Mumbai for a long time. We have seen many differences. I was in Mumbai. I stayed there for three years...At that time, we could not have imagined that any infrastructure like the Coastal Road would be built. But it was built, and if more things like this were built for Mumbai, it would benefit the residents," Abdullah said.

BMC Election Results: A Detailed Breakdown

BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance Emerges as Largest Bloc

According to official figures released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the BMC, the BJP won 89 seats, polling 11,79,273 votes, which accounts for 21.58 per cent of the total votes cast. Among all winning candidates, the BJP's vote share stands at 45.22 per cent, making it the single largest party in the civic body. Its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), secured 29 seats with 2,73,326 votes, translating into 5.00 per cent of the total vote share. Together, the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance emerged as the largest bloc in the BMC.

Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS Alliance Performance

On the other side, the Shiv Sena (UBT), contesting in alliance with the MNS, won 65 seats. The UBT-led Sena polled 7,17,736 votes, accounting for 13.13 per cent of the total votes cast. The MNS added 6 seats to the alliance tally, with 74,946 votes and a 1.37 per cent vote share.

Performance of Other Parties

Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 8 seats with 68,072 votes. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 3 seats, the Samajwadi Party won 2 seats, and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) won 1 seat. Overall Voter Statistics Overall, winning candidates from recognised political parties polled 26,07,612 votes, amounting to 47.72 per cent of the total votes cast. The total number of votes polled in the election stood at 54,64,412, while 11,677 voters opted for NOTA. The results reflect a fragmented but competitive civic mandate, with alliances playing a decisive role in shaping the final outcome of the BMC elections.

The Indian National Congress (INC) secured 24 seats, polling 2,42,646 votes, which represents 4.44 per cent of the total vote share. Among other parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad