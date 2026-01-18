Dhamaal 4 Release Postponed: Fans Will Have To Wait To See Ajay Devgn And Team

Fans will have to wait longer for Dhamaal 4, as the makers have officially postponed its release. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, and the fun-loving gang will reunite later.

This comedy entertainer was first set to hit theaters on the Eid weekend, March 20, 2026, but will now release on June 12, 2026, to avoid a clash with films like Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Dhamaal 4's Release Date

Announcing the new release date on Instagram, producers T-Series wrote,“Telling you early, because we have to go create a blast later. Stay tuned!” This decision seems like a strategic move, helping the film avoid a major clash with two action movies and giving the comedy franchise more room at the box office.

More about the Dhamaal franchise

Directed once again by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back franchise regulars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Javed Jaffrey, while also introducing new faces to the group.

Other cast members of Dhamaal 4 include Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan. Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit, who appeared in Total Dhamaal, will not be seen this time.

The Dhamaal franchise started in 2007 with the original film, followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019, which earned ₹228.27 crore worldwide.

Dhamaal 4 is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with Devgn Films, Maruti International, and Panorama Studios, with Ajay Devgn also returning as a producer. By moving the release date to June 2026, the makers clearly want to recreate the franchise's comic magic without the pressure of a box office clash.