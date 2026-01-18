Ex-Iran Diplomat Urges US-Tehran Dialogue, Warns Of Military Action

A former Iranian diplomat and nuclear negotiator has warned that military action would destabilise the entire Middle East, urging both Washington and Tehran to pursue direct dialogue to resolve mounting tensions. Seyed Hossein Mousavian, who played a key role in Iran's nuclear negotiations, told ANI that whilst Iran's domestic situation has stabilised following recent unrest, fundamental challenges remain that require urgent attention from the Iranian leadership.

US Strategy of Instability a 'Failure'

He, however, ruled out the possibility of US strikes in view of improving situations in Iran and added that Washington's plan to "collapse Iran through organising unrest" has resulted in disappointment. "The likelihood of a U.S. military attack has become much weaker, and the Iranian government's restraint regarding the execution of detained individuals gave the U.S. president the opportunity to rule out, at least at this stage, a second strike," he said.

The veteran negotiator claimed that Washington's approach of attempting to destabilise Iran through internal unrest has proven unsuccessful, with "billions of dollars" spent on what he termed a failed strategy. He suggested that efforts to create an exile-based alternative leadership had similarly come to nothing. "Washington has become disappointed with--or at least deeply doubtful about--the "strategy of collapsing Iran through organising unrest, instability, and civil war inside the country. Billions of dollars spent to make this strategy succeed were wasted, and the illusion of creating an exile-based alternative to lead protests inside Iran also failed," he added.

Military Action Would 'Endanger' Entire Region

Noting that tension with the US remains Iran's "greatest challenge", Mousavian said that Washington's military actions can "intensify hostility" and endanger the stability of the whole region. He urged both nations to practice dialogue and diplomacy.

On the prospect of US military intervention, Mousavian was unequivocal: limited strikes would only intensify hostility, whilst large-scale action would threaten stability across the Middle East and endanger American partners in the region. "A limited, targeted U.S. military strike would have no result other than intensifying hostility, and a large-scale military action against Iran would certainly endanger the stability of the entire region and threaten U.S. partners across the Middle East. Therefore, the U.S. should remove military options from the table, as they carry high costs and risks for the U.S., Iran, and the whole region," he said.

Call for Direct Dialogue

The former diplomat identified US-Iran tensions as the greatest challenge to Iran's foreign policy and national security, whilst suggesting President Trump faces similar complexity in managing relations with Tehran. "Diplomacy is the only path to peace. Washington and Tehran need direct, meaningful, and comprehensive dialogue, provided that its outcome is dignified and face-saving for both capitals," he added.

Domestic Situation and Need for Reform

Speaking about the recent de-escalation of protests, Mousavian said that Iran's leadership needs to take necessary measures to stabilise the country. "Iran's domestic situation is calm, security forces have taken control of the country, and people's lives have relatively returned to normal," Seyed Hossein Mousavian told ANI. "The current return of relative calm is an opportunity for Iran's leadership to take fundamental steps to resolve structural problems and improve governance, including improving economic conditions, eliminating poverty, corruption, and unemployment, and removing incompetent or infiltrated authorities," he added.

Background to Recent Protests

The protests began at Tehran's Grand Bazaar on December 28 over the Iranian rial's record fall in value and later spread into nationwide demonstrations.

The decline in the currency followed multiple crises, including unprecedented water shortages, power outages, rising unemployment and surging inflation. (ANI)

