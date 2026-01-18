Tripura CM Saha Inaugurates Schools, Blames Past Govt For Debt Burden

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that the present state government is working with an emphasis on developing infrastructure in the state's schools, while the previous government left behind a burden of debt and various cases, including the 10,323 issue. CM Saha said this while inaugurating the newly constructed school building of Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School in Mohanpur and virtually inaugurating Tarapur XII School, Gopalnagar XII School, and Berimura XII School. The inauguration ceremony was organised at the Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School grounds.

Speaking at the ceremony, CM Saha said that no development was observed in the education, health, and other sectors during the tenure of the previous government before 2018. "Because of this, we have to work harder. They have put a heavy financial burden on us. Along with this, they have left pressure due to various cases, including the 10,323 issue. Our government is trying to develop everyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also given importance to this. PM Modi especially speaks about the development of tribal groups. There are about 700 tribal groups across the country, and among them, 19 tribal groups are in Tripura. The unity of people from all sections, including castes, tribes, Manipuris, and minorities, is our strength. We all have to live together, and this state has to be built as a new Tripura," he said.

Emphasis on Tribal Welfare and National Unity

The Chief Minister said that from 2019 to 2024, seven prominent personalities from the tribal community of the state have been awarded the Padma Shri. "The Prime Minister has appointed Draupadi Murmu, a woman from the tribal community, as the President. A government associated with nationalist thinking talks about the development of tribals. The idea of patriotism is very important. Attempts to confuse and divide tribals were made earlier and are still being made. But we want everyone to live together," he said.

Development Pace and Knowledge-Based Future

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also said that significant development has been achieved in the state in the past few years. "Inaugurations are being held almost every day at different places. The more development that can be done for tribal groups and backward people, the fairer the competition will be, and they will be the architects of building our future. The Prime Minister has repeatedly said that in the future, the world will be in the hands of those who have knowledge," CM Saha said.

Investment in Educational Infrastructure

CM Saha said that about Rs 20 crore and 64 lakh has been spent today on the development of Madhu Chowdhury Para XII School, Tarapur XII School, Gopalnagar XII School, and Berimura XII School. "The current government has given special importance to infrastructure development. Financial allocations have also been made for this in the budget," he said.

The Chief Minister further said that real education does not happen only through textbook learning. "Students should be involved in other fields, including sports. Education has no end; we have to learn every day. Social problems can be solved through education. Education brings knowledge, taking us from ignorance and darkness to light," he said.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Lefunga BAC Chairman Ranbir Debbarma, Vice Chairman Budhu Debbarma, Hejamara BAC Vice Chairman Nihar Ranjan Debbarma, Education Director NC Sharma, and other dignitaries were present as distinguished guests at the event. (ANI)

