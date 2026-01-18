Assam Govt, IIS Launch High-Performance Sports Camp In Guwahati

A high-performance training camp for athletes and coaches across seven sports has been launched in Guwahati under the initiative of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, in collaboration with the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS). While training camps for three sports, chess, table tennis, and tennis, began on Saturday. Taekwondo training will commence from tomorrow.

The camps were inaugurated in the presence of Kausar J Hilaly, Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare, Government of Assam, according to a release.

Programme Details and Objectives

Under the collaboration with IIS, Taekwondo, Athletics, and Archery will be delivered through internationally benchmarked high-performance programmes. The remaining sports, chess, table tennis, tennis, and swimming, are being supported directly by the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare.

The initiative places strong emphasis on long-term training systems aligned with India's Olympic roadmap, while also focusing on identifying new sporting talent from Assam and upgrading the skills of the state's coaches through modern training methodologies.

Specifics of Ongoing Camps

The chess camp, being held at the Civil Services Officers' Institute in Khanapara, features Bulgaria's Dejan Bojkov and India's Vishal Sareen as coaches. A total of 47 selected athletes and coaches from the state are participating in the camp, which will continue until January 27.

Meanwhile, the table tennis camp at the Bhogeswari Phukanani Indoor Stadium in Dispur is being conducted with international coach Sekpong Yomjinda from Thailand. The camp includes participation from 52 boys and girls, along with six coaches from Assam.

At the Department of Sports Tennis Courts in Dispur, a tennis training camp is underway with Brazilian coach Vinicius Ono in attendance. The camp includes 32 boys and girls and six coaches from the state. The Tennis and Table Tennis camps will continue until January 24. (ANI)

