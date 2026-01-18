Bomb Threat On Delhi-Patna Tejas Rajdhani 'Nothing Found': Cops

The Tejas Rajdhani train travelling from Delhi to Patna was stopped for 31 minutes after receiving a bomb threat, officials said on late Saturday, adding that "nothing was found".

Thorough Search Conducted

Commanding Officer RPF Aligarh Gulzar Singh told ANI, "The Tejas Rajdhani train was going from Delhi to Patna. We received information from Delhi Control about a bomb threat on board"

"As soon as we received the information, our entire BDS (Bomb Disposal Squad) team, the local police, the Station House Officer, the civil authorities, our dog scouts, the BDS team, and the fire brigade officers, the divisional officers from here, checked the train... Nothing was found..."

The official added that the train was briefly halted for clearance. "The train was stopped for 31 minutes. The train has now been given clearance..."

Similar Incident on Kashi Express

Earlier in January, Mau Superintendent of Police, Elamaran, informed that nothing as such was found in the Kashi Express, travelling from Gorakhpur to Mumbai, following a bomb threat from an unknown caller. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)