Rani Mukerji Says 'Mardaani 3' Is A Story Of Hope, Women Empowerment

Actress Rani Mukerji, known for her role in the 'Mardaani' franchise, described her upcoming film 'Mardaani 3' as a story that highlights "women empowerment" and "hope". Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, which centres on Rani Mukerji's fearless cop role, who strives to curb crime in her city, especially against women.

While speaking to ANI, Rani called 'Mardaani 3' an important film that can help raise awareness among women while also promoting women's empowerment. "When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women. This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired," said Rani Mukerji.

Rani Mukerji Interacts with Fans in Pune

Ahead of her film's release, the actress visited DY Patil Medical College for a meet-and-greet with her young fans on Saturday. She also performed traditional martial arts using a bamboo stick along with her young fans.

While describing her experience, the actress said, "I am so happy to see them (young fans) because this masculine play that these girls do is actually a traditional martial art form in India. So, I have been a big fan of theirs and this masculine play. My film's name is Mardaani, and my name is Shivani Shivaji Roy. So, a lot of things have become a connection."

"So, seeing that, I became very emotional because I always see girls in a very strong form. And today, I saw a goddess in their form. From small girls to 15-16-year-old girls, they have done such a good performance. So, today, I am very happy to see them in Pune and seeing them, I got so much strength that I felt that I should do it to encourage them," added Rani.

Seeking Blessings at Dagdusheth Temple

Earlier today, Rani Mukerji visited Pune's famous Dagdusheth Ganpati temple to seek blessings for her upcoming film's success. The 'Mardaani' actor was seen offering prayers and performing aarti at the temple, looking calm and focused as she bowed before Lord Ganesh.

While talking about her visit to the temple, Rani explained the importance of temples and spirituality in her life. "I feel very good to go to the temple. I feel very peaceful, and I get power by going to the temple. Especially this time, when I am coming with a new film in a new year, I felt that if I am coming to Pune, then I have to go to Dagdusheth. I have to take their blessings. They overcome all obstacles," Rani Mukerji said.

'Mardaani 3' Trailer Unveiled

The trailer for Rani Mukerji's starrer 'Mardaani 3' was unveiled earlier this week, taking audiences into the chilling disappearance of young girls. The 3-minute-16-second trailer opened with the return of Rani Mukerji as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is set to "race against time" to rescue the missing girls from the trap of child trafficking.

It drops viewers straight into the grim narrative when Shivani confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in a quest for justice.

As Shivani continues to find clues, she comes across the merciless, evil and powerful 'Amma' responsible for handling a beggar mafia, mostly targeting child victims. Driven by the unshakable will to rescue the girls, Shivani Shivaji Roy was seen diving deeper into the criminal world, risking it all to protect the innocent lives.

While Rani Mukerji looks promising in her iconic role, returning with a renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the lead antagonist 'Amma'. Janaki Bodiwala, who also appeared in 'Shaitaan', plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, 'Mardaani 3' is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The film is set to hit theatres on January 30, 2026.

