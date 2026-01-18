AIMIM's Best-Ever Show In Maharashtra: Party Bags 125 Civic Seats

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has recorded its most impressive performance yet in Maharashtra's municipal corporation elections, winning 125 corporator seats and significantly expanding its presence across the state's urban centres. Party president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi described the results as a clear expression of public confidence in AIMIM's politics and governance-oriented approach.

Owaisi Hails Public Confidence

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, Owaisi thanked voters and party workers for their support. "I sincerely thank the people of Maharashtra for coming out to vote and for blessing our candidates with their trust. This mandate belongs to the people who believed in us and to our workers who worked tirelessly on the ground," he said.

'Success Not Limited to One Community'

Highlighting the diversity of the party's winning candidates, Owaisi underlined AIMIM's inclusive reach. "Our success is not limited to one community. Hindus, Dalits and minorities have all won on our party symbol. This shows that people are voting on issues of development, justice and dignity," he stated.

Call for Accountability

Calling on newly elected corporators to prioritise public service, the AIMIM chief stressed the need for accountability. "Elections are not the end goal. Our corporators must remain among the people and work continuously in their wards. They have to fulfil the hopes and expectations of those who voted for them," Owaisi said.

Significant Gains Across Maharashtra

The party's tally marks a substantial rise from the 2017 municipal elections, when AIMIM had secured 81 seats. This time, it posted strong performances in cities such as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Malegaon, Dhule, Amravati, Solapur and Mumbai. The victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation was particularly significant, as it marked AIMIM's first-ever entry into the civic body of India's financial capital. In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, AIMIM candidates won more than 30 wards, consolidating the party's standing in the region. Observers credit sustained grassroots campaigning and direct voter engagement for the improved outcome.

AIMIM Rejects 'B Team' Allegations, Rules Out BJP Alliance

Responding to allegations from rival parties, Owaisi rejected the claim that AIMIM acts as a "B team" of the BJP. "Those who abuse us should first look at themselves. The people's verdict is clear. If someone has lost, they must analyse their own failures instead of making baseless accusations," he remarked, adding, "Victory has many fathers, but defeat demands self-reflection."

Owaisi also firmly ruled out any political understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party or the National Democratic Alliance. "There is no question of an alliance with the BJP or NDA. Policy decisions are taken only by the party leadership. Corporators cannot decide alliances on their own," he said, referring to the recent Akot episode, where disciplinary action was taken against erring representatives.

Future Plans in Telangana

Looking ahead, Owaisi confirmed that AIMIM is preparing for the upcoming municipal elections in Telangana. District leaders have been authorised to invite applications from prospective candidates, signalling the party's intent to strengthen its organisational base.

An Emerging Urban Force

Commenting on the broader political impact of the results, Owaisi noted that several established parties had suffered setbacks in areas where AIMIM made gains. "Big names and slogans do not guarantee victory. Only those who remain connected with people's real issues earn their trust," he said.

The municipal polls held on January 15 have altered Maharashtra's local political landscape, positioning AIMIM as an emerging urban force. With an expanded cadre of corporators and heightened expectations, the party now faces the challenge of converting electoral success into tangible civic development, a responsibility Owaisi says his party is ready to shoulder.

