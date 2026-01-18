Bajrang Punia, Sangeeta Phogat Take Up Key Roles In Orca Wrestling League

Wrestlers Join New League in Leadership Roles

Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and international wrestler Sangeeta Phogat have formally confirmed their involvement with the Orca Wrestling League (OWL), an international professional wrestling league being developed under the Orca Sports platform. The league is expected to launch in November 2026. Bajrang Punia has been appointed as the Chief Wrestling Officer (CWO), while Sangeeta Phogat will serve as the Director - Women's Wrestling and Athlete Welfare, according to a press release.

Executive and Strategic Involvement

Both players will be involved in the league's executive decisions and strategic advice. They will play an active role in formulating policies related to competition structure, athlete engagement, and player safety and well-being.

About the Orca Wrestling League

The Orca Wrestling League is being developed as an athlete-first international platform with a strong emphasis on professional governance and long-term career opportunities.

The Orca Wrestling League is part of the Orca Sports Festival, a multi-sport initiative that aims to create and operate several professional leagues and international sporting events in the coming years.

Significance of Athlete Leadership

Bajrang Punia is known for his performances in world wrestling and for his outspoken stance on issues related to athletes' rights and representation. Sangeeta Phogat's participation is expected to strengthen the league's framework for women's wrestling, athlete welfare, and talent development. Sources said the agreement between the two parties was reached in Michigan, USA, where the league's vision, governance model, and long-term roadmap were discussed during the players' visit.

Although the Orca Wrestling League is still in its early stages, sports industry experts believe that the leadership roles of top-level athletes are a sign that the athlete-led governance model is increasingly being adopted in professional sports. Details regarding the league structure, competition format, launch timeline and international participation will be shared in the coming months.

