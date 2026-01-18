Karnataka: 3 Youths On Bike Die In Head-On Collision With Lorry

In a tragic incident, three young men died on the spot after a speeding tipper lorry collided with their bike near Agalakote village on the state highway in Devanahalli taluk on Saturday.

According to the officials, the three young men were travelling on a motorcycle from Devanahalli towards Budigere Road. The tipper lorry came from the opposite direction at high speed and crashed head-on into the bike. The impact was so severe that the victims suffered fatal head injuries and died on the spot, according to an eyewitness.

Driver Flees, Locals Outraged

Immediately after the collision, the driver fled the scene along with the tipper lorry. Local residents who gathered at the site expressed outrage over the driver's negligence and the increasing number of such accidents in the area, according to officials.

Police Launch Manhunt

One of the deceased has been identified as Touseef, a resident of Chikkajala. Touseef was reportedly a college student. The identities of the other two friends are yet to be fully established.

Devanahalli Police rushed to the spot upon receiving the information. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and the police have launched a manhunt to track down the absconding tipper driver. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)