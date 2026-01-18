Republic Day 2024: Roads Around Kartavya Path To Be Closed On Jan 26

Traffic Restrictions for Republic Day

The roads around Delhi's Kartavya Path will remain closed for Republic Day (January 26) from 4 am onwards, Delhi Police said on Saturday. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic Nishant Gupta, commuters travelling from North Delhi to South Delhi can take the route of Mother Teresa Crescent Marg and Mathura Road on January 26. The DCP further stated that police will be deployed at all major junctions and roundabouts to guide people. "Keeping in mind the 26th of January, roads around Kartavya Path will remain closed that day. Those who need to go from North Delhi to South Delhi can either travel via Mother Teresa Crescent Marg or via Mathura Road...The roads will be shut from 4 AM onwards that day. We request everyone to check the advisory before leaving home that day. Police deployment will be in place at all important junctions and roundabouts to guide people," Gupta told ANI.

Heightened Security Amid Terror Alerts

Earlier, Intelligence agencies issued an alert ahead of Republic Day, warning of a possible attempt by proscribed Khalistani outfits and Bangladesh-based terror organisations to target New Delhi and several other cities across the country. According to sources from the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Punjab-based gangsters are "acting as foot soldiers for Khalistani and radical handlers operating from abroad," as they continue to establish links with "Khalistani terror elements".

Parade to Showcase 30 Tableaux

Meanwhile, at least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, providing a vivid display of India's rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements. The tableaux will be presented under the themes "'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' ("The mantra of freedom - Vande Mataram" and "The mantra of prosperity - Atmanirbhar Bharat"), which also marks 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram." Of the total, 17 tableaux will be from States and Union Territories, while 13 will be from various Ministries, Departments and Services.

State-Specific Themes and Representations

Several states will highlight their unique cultural identities and development narratives. Assam's tableau will feature Ashirakandi, the craft village, while Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will interpret the "Vande Mataram" theme. Maharashtra will showcase Ganeshotsav as a symbol of Atmanirbharta, and West Bengal will depict Bengal's role in India's freedom movement. (ANI)

