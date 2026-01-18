Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence On Alleged Bhushan Kumar Affair Amid Achraf Hakimi Dating Rumours

Amidst the above and brand new separation rumours relating her to international footballer Achraf Hakimi, actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has now received media attention once again with the fire of old such gossips about her alleged affair with musicier Bhushan Kumar that caught the buzz again.

Nora Fatehi Breaks Silence on Alleged Bhushan Kumar Affair

According to sources, this time Nora has reacted quite sternly to the erupting alleged affair claims without taking names and made it amply clear that baseless rumours run in one direction and are actually targeting her. Such responses bring to the fore the kind of emotional toll such speculations can bring with themselves since it clouds all achievements in front of a personal rumour.

Achraf Hakimi Dating Buzz Gains Traction

While these allegations made their round inside a circle, netizens further implied Nora's name to the Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi, along with speculations of mingling and showing up. None of the sources, however, came forward to confirm this dating with a statement from one of the interested parties. Therefore, this speculation remains just an unverified thesis floating in online networks.

Focus on Career, Not Controversy

Despite such repeated gossip, Nora always prefers to keep herself focused on work. For example, from her chart-topping dance numbers to internationally collaborated works, she continues to expand her legacy in both Indian and international entertainment venues. Insiders inform that Nora prefers leaving issues to noise due to her work speaking volumes.

Fans Rally in Support

Many fans have come out in arms against social media users, saying that one's life does not represent everyone. People's support turned towards Erwin for praising her from abusing walls and praising her bravery for surmounting above hopeless and the pressure most females in public face.