DK Shivakumar Pays Tribute To Bheemanna Khandre, A Towering Personality

DK Shivakumar's Tribute to a 'Towering Personality'

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday paid tribute to veteran Congress leader and freedom fighter Bheemanna Khandre, describing him as a towering personality who worked with loyalty for the party and played a key role in the development of Bidar.

Speaking to reporters after paying homage, Shivakumar said, "We all came to pay homage to a person who had made great achievements in his life. I had the opportunity to work with Bheemanna Khandre in the Legislative Assembly after 1989. I was an MLA with his son Vijayakumar Khandre. Again, I was working with his son, Eshwar Khandre. Now his grandson, Sagar Khandre, is working with us in Parliament."

Highlighting Khandre's contribution to public life, he added, "Bheemanna Khandre has worked socially, academically and as the President of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha. Bheemanna Khandre was a great asset of the Congress party."

Recalling his commitment to the party, Shivakumar said, "We had given him an MLC seat at his house. But he wanted his son Eshwar Khandre to win in the Vidhan Sabha... He was a great person who worked very loyally for the party and worked very well for the development of Bidar, and left behind a legacy."

Concluding his remarks, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "We have all come here on behalf of the party. May his soul rest in peace, and may God give all his followers the strength to bear the grief."

Leaders Express Condolences

Earlier in the day, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also expressed condolences on X, calling Bheemanna Khandre a freedom fighter, educationist, and stalwart Congressman who devoted his life to the service of the nation and the people of Karnataka.

Son Remembers Father's Rich Legacy

Karnataka Minister and Khandre's son, Eshwar Khandre, said his father lived a full life and left behind a rich legacy. He recalled that Khandre fought for India's independence and against the Nizam for the liberation of Hyderabad-Karnataka, and lived to the age of 102.

Describing him as a secular leader, Eshwar Khandre said his father believed in honesty, integrity, and discipline, and worked to unite all communities. He noted that Bheemanna Khandre served as an MLA, MLC, minister, and President of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha for 12 years.

Final Rites in Bhalki

The last rites of Bheemanna Khandre will be held at Shantidham in Bhalki on Sunday at 5 pm. (ANI)

