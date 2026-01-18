Srinagar: Fire Guts Old, Non-Usable Houseboat At Char Chinari None Hurt
A fire erupted on Saturday in an old, non-usable houseboat at Kabutar Khana, Char Chinari in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Following the incident, officials from Fire and Emergency Services (F & ES), along with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to contain the blaze.
Swift Response Prevents Spread
Upon receiving the information, the River Fire Station of F & ES immediately rushed to the scene and initiated firefighting operations.
The flames were successfully doused in a timely manner, preventing the fire from spreading to nearby structures and houseboats.
No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident, officials added.
