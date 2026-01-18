PM Modi Hails Bagurumba Dwhou As Vibrant Celebration Of Bodo Culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the Bagurumba Dwhou 2026 at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, describing the event as a vibrant celebration of the rich traditions and cultural identity of the Bodo community.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Bagurumba Dwhou is not just a festival but a medium to honour the great traditions of the Bodo society and remember its eminent personalities. He paid tributes to Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma and other prominent figures for their contributions to social reform, cultural renaissance and political awakening.

Bodo Peace Accord Brings Peace and Progress

Highlighting the impact of the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord, PM Modi said it ended decades of conflict, restored trust and enabled thousands of youths to give up violence and join the mainstream. "There was a time when bloodshed and instability dominated Assam. Today, the colours of culture, music and festivals like Bagurumba reflect peace and progress," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that talented Bodo youth are now emerging as cultural ambassadors of Assam, excelling in arts, sports and other fields with renewed confidence. He added that Assam's growing confidence, strength and progress are accelerating India's overall growth story.

Expressing his emotions on his visit to Assam, Modi said he feels deeply moved to see how far the state has progressed. He recalled that there was a time when bloodshed was frequent, but today the colours of culture shine; a time when gunfire echoed, but now the melodious sounds of Kham and Sifung prevail; a time when curfew brought silence, but now music resonates; a time of unrest and instability, but now Bagurumba's captivating performances are being held.

PM Modi stressed that such a grand celebration is not only Assam's achievement but India's achievement, and every citizen of the country is proud of Assam's transformation. Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that the people of Assam and his Bodo brothers and sisters placed their trust in him. He remarked that their governments at the Union and state levels were entrusted with the responsibility for peace and development, and that, with the blessings of the people, that responsibility has been fulfilled.

Modi highlighted that the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord brought an end to decades of conflict, restored trust, and enabled thousands of youth to abandon violence and join the mainstream. He noted that after the accord, new opportunities in education and development emerged in the Bodo region, and peace became a part of everyday life, with the people's efforts playing the most significant role.

Underlining that Assam's peace, development, and pride centre around its youth, who have chosen the path of peace, Shri Modi emphasised that it must be carried forward to a bright future. He stated that since the peace accord, the government has been continuously working to develop Bodoland, accelerating the rehabilitation process, and providing thousands of youth with crores of rupees in financial assistance to help them begin anew.

PM Modi Slams Opposition's Role in Assam

Modi remarked that whenever Assam's art, culture, and identity are honoured, some people feel troubled. Asking who does not appreciate Assam's honour, Shri Modi pointed out that it was the Opposition party that opposed conferring the Bharat Ratna on Bhupen Hazarika, and it was they who opposed the semiconductor unit in Assam. Shri Modi added that even today, when he wears something connected to Assam's culture, it is the opposition that mocks it.

PM Modi asserted that Assam and Bodoland had remained cut off from the mainstream for decades solely due to opposition. He said they created instability in Assam for their political gains and pushed the state into the fire of violence. He recalled that after independence, Assam faced challenges, but instead of addressing them, the then-ruling dispensation exploited those problems for political gain.

Criticising the opposition party, Shri Modi stressed that when trust was needed, they sowed division; when dialogue was needed, they neglected it and closed the doors of communication. He highlighted that the voice of Bodoland was never properly heard. He stated that when Assam needed healing and service, they instead opened the doors for infiltrators and focused on welcoming them.

Modi asserted that the opposition party does not consider the people of Assam its own, preferring foreign infiltrators who become its loyal vote bank. He remarked that under the opposition's rule, infiltrators kept coming, occupied lakhs of bighas of land, and were aided by governments.

PM Modi expressed happiness that today, under the leadership of Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma, the government is freeing lakhs of bighas of land from infiltrators and restoring it to the rightful people of Assam. He highlighted that the opposition always treated Assam and the entire Northeast with neglect, never considering their development important, and deliberately pushed the region into difficulties.

Promoting Assam's Art, Culture, and Language

PM Modi said his government has consistently worked to give Assam's art, culture and languages national and global recognition. He cited national recognition for Bihu, UNESCO World Heritage status for Charaideo Moidams, classical language status for Assamese, and recognition of Bodo as an associate official language of Assam. He also mentioned the establishment of a separate directorate for Bodo education and full respect accorded to Bathou Dharma.

Reiterating his commitment to peace and development in the Northeast, the Prime Minister said the Union and Assam governments have worked together to strengthen infrastructure, education and healthcare in Bodoland, creating new opportunities for the youth.

Bagurumba Dwhou: A Cultural Spectacle

Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, and other dignitaries were present at the event. The Prime Minister participated in "Bagurumba Dwhou 2026", a historic cultural event celebrating the rich heritage of the Bodo community at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati.

On this occasion, more than 10,000 artists from the Bodo community performed the Bagurumba dance in a single, synchronised presentation. Artists from 81 Legislative Assembly Constituencies from across 23 districts of the state will take part in the event

About Bagurumba Dance

Bagurumba is one of the folk dances of the Bodo community, deeply inspired by nature. The dance symbolises blooming flowers and reflects harmony between human life and the natural world.

Traditionally performed by young Bodo women, with men accompanying as musicians, the dance features gentle, flowing movements that imitate butterflies, birds, leaves and flowers. Performances are usually organised in groups, forming circles or lines that enhance their visual elegance. Bagurumba dance holds deep cultural significance for the Bodo people. It represents peace, fertility, joy and collective harmony, and is closely associated with festivals such as Bwisagu, the Bodo New Year, and Domasi. (ANI)

