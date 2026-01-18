Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna Celebrate 25 Years With Paragliding Fun

Akshay Kumar's Adorable Post

Twinkle Khanna's witty social media posts are a treat for her fans, and when it comes to her husband, Akshay Kumar, the actress always impresses viewers with her unfiltered love for him. The couple have completed their 25 years of marriage today. Taking to their Instagram handle, Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her silver jubilee celebrations with Akshay Kumar. The couple participated in a paragliding adventure sport. In the video, Twinkle Khanna appeared nervous about paragliding while blaming her husband, Akshay Kumar, for convincing her to perform the adventurous sport. It was followed by Akshay Kumar's turn for the same, during which he looked relaxed. Twinkle Khanna penned a witty caption for the post, writing, "The best part of our marriage? We always encourage each other to fly. Sometimes literally, like today! Here's to 25 years of love, support and jumping off mountains."

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar also expressed his love for his wife, Twinkle Khanna, by sharing a cute clip of the actress walking in a funny way. In his caption, the actor also recalled what his mother-in-law and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia jokingly told him about Twinkle on their wedding day 25 years ago. "When we got married this day in 2001, her mother had said 'Beta, get ready to burst out laughing in the most weird situations because she'll do exactly that.' 25 years, and I know ki meri mother-in-law kabhi jhooth nahi bolti hai... Her daughter refuses to even walk straight... she prefers to dance through life instead. From day one to year twenty-five, cheers to my lady who keeps me laughing, guessing and slightly anxious at times! Happy anniversary to us, Tina. 25 years of madness that we both love," Akshay wrote.

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot on January 17, 2001. The couple has two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)