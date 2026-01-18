Driver Miraculously Survives After Bolero Rams KSRTC Bus On Highway Near Bengaluru (WATCH)

A chilling CCTV video has emerged showing a Bolero pick-up vehicle crashing into a KSRTC bus from behind near Kerekattiganoor Gate in Nelamangala taluk, Bengaluru. As per reports, the incident occurred on the Tumakuru–Bengaluru National Highway, where traffic movement has been restricted due to ongoing road construction, with vehicles allowed on a single-track road.

In the footage, the Bolero pick-up can be seen losing control before violently slamming into the rear of the KSRTC bus. Moments after the impact, the driver of the pick-up exits the vehicle, stunning public given the intensity of the collision.

In what can only be described as a miracle, the driver escaped without any life-threatening injuries.

Though the accident took place two days ago, it came to public attention only after the CCTV visuals began circulating widely online.